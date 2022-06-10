Walter Rossi's funeral service to stream live online

A celebration of life for late Canadian rocker, Walter Rossi is set for this weekend and fans are being invited to attend virtually.

The funeral will be held this Saturday, June 11 at 5pm at Montreal's Our Lady of La Difesa Church and will be streamed via the church's Facebook page.

According to close friend, John Lovaghy, the ceremony will end with Rossi's "Soliders in the Night".

Rossi passed away on April 29 just a few weeks short of his 75th birthday.