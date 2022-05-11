WATCH: Bon Scott's brother opens up about late AC/DC singer

A new documentary is out about late AC/DC singer Bon Scott.

The made-for-TV documentary, titled On the Brink, features an exclusive conversation with Scott's brother, Derek, who opens up about his sibling.

In the piece, Derek touches on everything from his brother's alcohol abuse to his brother's whimsical view of the future to his family receiving the phone call informing them of Bon's death.

Derek also shoots down multiple rumours about his brother, referring to them as "bullshit".

Scott passed away from alcohol poisoning in February 1983 at the age of 33.

On the Brink was produced by American current affairs program, Australian Story.