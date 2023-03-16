WATCH: Bono and The Edge perform acoustic ABBA cover

Bono and The Edge recently stopped by BBC Radio 2's Piano Room for an acoustic performance.

The U2 members opted to pay tribute to ABBA with a cover of the Swedish supergroup's 1975 hit "S.O.S".

Diehard U2 fans might recall that, in 1992, the band performed a cover of "Dancing Queen" in Stockholm alongside ABBA members Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson.

The recent cover for BBC Radio 2 is just one of the many projects U2 has been working on lately. Among other things, the band will be featured in Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman on Disney+ ahead of the start of a residency in Las Vegas.