WATCH: Bowie, Elvis, Sex Pistols subjects of upcoming films, drama

Music fans are in for several treats over the course of the coming months. A handful of documentaries and series are on the verge of being released.

Moonage Daydream

Directed by Brett Morgen (Montage of Heck, Crossfire Hurricane), Moonage Daydream is a compilation of archival David Bowie footage including concert clips, never-before-heard audio, interviews and more. No release date has been mentioned as of yet although online sources are suggesting it will be in theatres this fall with a debut on HBO in early 2023.

Elvis

Asutralian director Baz Luhrmann, Elvis is the latest biographical musical film to showcase the King of Rock & Roll's life. The film will feature Austin Butler as Elvis and Tom Hanks as Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker. Elvis is set to premiere this week at the Cannes Film Festival and is scheduled to debut in North American theatres on June 24.



Pistol

Filmmaker Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire) follows Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones in this 6-part series set to debut on FX on May 31.