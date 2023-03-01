WATCH: Dave Grohl smokes meat for LA homeless shelter

Is there anything Dave Grohl can't do?!

The Foo Fighters rocker showed up at Los Angeles' Hope The Mission last Wednesday at midnight with a giant smoker and worked through the night to cook up everything from ribs and brisket to coleslaw and beans!

According to reports, Grohl covered all the expenses and spent time chatting with staff members and those living there.

Unlike many celebrities who would contact the press ahead of time to use such an event as a photo opportunity, Grohl did no such thing. Instead, the only reason that footage of his generosity even surfaced to begin with was because it was shared by some on-site.

The Hope Mission