WATCH: David Byrne joins Arcade Fire to raise funds for Ukraine relief fund

Arcade Fire recently played two secret shows at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City on March 18 and 19.

The shows came hot off the heels of the announcement earlier that week that the band would be releasing their first new music in 5 years.

The secret performances, which were billed as pay-what-you-can events, ended up raising just over $100,000 for The Plus 1 Ukraine Relief Fund.



As with past Arcade Fire concerts, the night was filled with surprises, including appearances by Mike Myers and David Byrne. Byrne even joined the band on a rendition of "Give Peace A Chance".



Arcade Fire's sixth studio album, WE, is set to be released on May 6.

Listen to CHOM 97 7's Bilal Butt's recent interview with the band's Win Butler: