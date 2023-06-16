WATCH: Haas principal Guenther Steiner shares ice time with Canadiens
Guenther Steiner, the Team Principal of the Haas F1 team, may be one of the most famous figures in motor racing. But yesterday, he got to be a little boy again, and fulfill a lifelong dream of being on the ice with the Montreal Canadiens. A moment he will treasure forever.
Stone Cold Steiner 🥅— Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) June 14, 2023
Team Principal of Haas, Guenther Steiner, goes 2-2 against the #Habs
Suzuki ❌Guhle ✅Vroum ❌ Youppi ✅ pic.twitter.com/rUohLkDwsq
Prepare yourselves for the first ever team principal special helmet video! 😍— MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) June 16, 2023
Thank you so much to @CanadiensMTL for this unique memento for Guenther 🏒#HaasF1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/uh7M9UJeJ1