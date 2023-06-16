WATCH: Haas principal Guenther Steiner shares ice time with Canadiens

Guenther Steiner, the Team Principal of the Haas F1 team, may be one of the most famous figures in motor racing. But yesterday, he got to be a little boy again, and fulfill a lifelong dream of being on the ice with the Montreal Canadiens. A moment he will treasure forever.

Stone Cold Steiner 🥅



Team Principal of Haas, Guenther Steiner, goes 2-2 against the #Habs



Suzuki ❌Guhle ✅Vroum ❌ Youppi ✅ pic.twitter.com/rUohLkDwsq — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) June 14, 2023