WATCH: NBC 5 (WPTZ) meteorologist Tom Messner announces retirement

Cross-border TV station NBC 5 (WPTZ) meteorologist, Tom Messner, announced earlier this week that he will be retiring after a 31 year career in broadcasting.

In a statement, Messner said, “I’m honoured to have served my neighbours and our communities, and to have had the privilege to personally meet so many of our viewers throughout my 31 years at NBC5. Your amazing support and trust have allowed my family to build a home and life in a place that we truly love. I’m forever thankful.”

Messner first started at NBC 5 in July 1990 and due to the station's availability over-the-air and on local cable services, he gained notoriety with cross-border viewers in Montreal. He was also very fond of Montreal and could often be spotted at the Atwater Market.

According to a statement from the station, Messner's last broadcast will be at the end of November.