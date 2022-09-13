WATCH: Ozzy Osbourne Shares Full Halftime Show Performance

Ozzy Osbourne performed the halftime show at the Rams season opener last Thursday as part of the NFL 2022-23 season kick-off celebrations – but TV viewers only got to see about 10 seconds before NBC cut away.

On Tuesday, the Prince of Darkness shared the full performance on YouTube.

In addition to his newest track, "Patient Number 9," Osbourne performed "Crazy Train" accompanied by Zakk Wylde.

It was Osbourne's first time on a U.S. stage since the American Music Awards in 2019.

Watch the performance below: