WATCH: Peanuts gang performs Yes' 'Roundabout'

Youtube user Garren Lazar spliced a series of clips from Peanuts to make it look as though the characters are performing Yes' "Roundabout". The end result is nothing short of impressive.

This is not Lazar's first go around at this type of editing. In the past, he has also put together videos of the Peanuts gang perfoming songs by Rush, Led Zeppelin, The Marshall Tucker Band, Boston, Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd, and more.