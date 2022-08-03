WATCH: Porno for Pyros and Billy Corgan cover Led Zeppelin

Porno for Pyros played Lollapalooza this past Sunday and, joined by Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, surprised the crowd with a cover of Led Zeppelin's "When the Levee Breaks."

Porno for Pyros frontman Perry Farrell took the lead on vocals with Corgan jumping in on guitar.

Farrell was initially supposed to play the festival with Jane's Addiction but swapped bands at the last minute after guitarist Dave Navarro tested positive for COVID.

Additional headliners at this year's edition of Lollapalooza included Green Day, Metallica and Machine Gun Kelly.

Jane's Addiction will be sharing a bill with Smashing Pumpkins starting this October for the Spirits on Fire Tour. There are currently 4 Canadian dates on the tour: October 24 at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, October 26 at Montreal's Bell Centre, October 27 at Quebec City's Centre Videotron and November 11 at Vancouver's Rogers Arena.