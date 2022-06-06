WATCH: Queen, Adam Lambert Celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Queen and Adam Lambert opened this past weekend's concert in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee with the band's anthem, "We Will Rock You."

The performance was preceded by a short recording of the Queen with notorious British character Paddington Bear addressing the crowd.

Queen fans will remember that May played for the Queen's Golden Jubilee in 2002.

The concert also included performances by Rod Stewart and Duran Duran and a pre-recorded appearance by Elton John.