WATCH: Red Hot Chili Peppers encore turns into massive sing-along

The Red Hot Chili Peppers kicked off their current tour earlier this week in Seville, Spain.

On Tuesday, the second night of the tour, the band packed Barcelona's Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys with 55,000 fans and treated them to just over an hour and a half of music from their repertoire.

Much to Chili Peppers purists' delight, the band stuck mostly to their classics and did not play any tracks from The Getaway or I'm With You.

Chili Peppers staple, "Under the Bridge" made it into the encore and turned into a massive sing-along within moments.

The only Canadian date on the current Red Hot Chili Peppers tour is August 21 in Toronto.