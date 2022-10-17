WATCH: Remembering Gord Downie 5 years later

On October 17, 2017, Canada lost one of its most prominent artists, lead singer of The Tragically Hip, Gord Downie.

Downie passed away at the age of 53 after being diagnosed in 2015 with glioblastoma, a terminal brain tumour.

The Hip would go on to embark on an emotional final tour in the summer of 2016 which wrapped up in the band's hometown of Kingston, Ontario on August 20. That concert ended up being broadcast live from coast to coast on the CBC after a deluge of support from Hip fans and music fans in general.

Downie's story was also turned into a documentary film, Long Time Running, which aired nationally on CTV.

Here are some of the most memorable moments from Gord Downie's career: