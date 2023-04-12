WATCH: Restored Pink Floyd footage from 1975 surfaces online

30 minutes of restored Pink Floyd concert footage from 1975 has recently surfaced online.

Shot on June 28th, 1975 at Ivor Wynne Stadium in Hamilton, Ontario on June 28, 1975, the final date of their North American tour, they're seen playing songs from The Dark Side of the Moon and Wish You Were Here. They also road tested "Raving and Drooling" and "Gotta Be Crazy," two songs that would end up on their 1977 album Animals as "Sheep" and "Dogs."

The footage was shot on Super 8 by Jim Kelly, who recently posted footage of one of the first Genesis shows with Phil Collins on vocals.

And speaking of archival Floyd performances, The Dark Side of the Moon: Live at Wembley, London, 1974, debuts at number-eight on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart; nine on the Top Rock Albums chart; five on the Vinyl Albums chart; eight on the Top Current Album Sales chart; and 49 on the 200 Album chart. The album was released last month as part of the 50th anniversary edition of The Dark Side of the Moon.