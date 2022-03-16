WATCH: Rod Stewart spotted filling potholes in his neighbourhood

Rod Stewart was recently spotted filling potholes near his estate in Essex.

The 77 year old singer posted video to his social media of himself, alongside city workers, attempting to fill a gaping hole in the road. At one point, Stewart even quipped, "my ferrari can't go through here at all."

Fans on social media, amused by it all, commented "well done Rod" and "you are a legend." Others questioned how long the fix would last, "what they're doing won't last 5 minutes."