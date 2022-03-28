WATCH: Roxy Music announce first live shows since 2011

Roxy Music will be hitting the road for the first time in over 10 years.

The last time that Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera and Paul Thompson played together was in 2011 for the "For Your Pleasure" tour.

The upcoming tour comes in support of the 50th anniversary of the group's debut album and will feature stops in the U.K. and North America.

The band also intends on celebrating this milestone by re-releasing all of their studio albums on vinyl.

Touring is set to kick off on September 7 at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. No word on any Montreal date as of yet.

Roxy Music's 50th Anniversary Tour:

Steptember 7 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

Steptember 9 – Washington DC, Capital One Arena

Steptember 12 – New York, Madison Square Garden

Steptember 15 – Philadephia, Wells Fargo Center

Steptember 17 – Boston, TD Garden

Steptember 19 – Chicago, United Center

Steptember 21 – Austin, Moody CEnter

Steptember 23 – Dallas, American Airlines Center

Steptember 26 – San Francisco, Chase Center

Steptember 28 – Los Angeles, The Forum

October 10 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

October 12 – Manchester, AO Arena

October 14 – London, The O2