WATCH: Roxy Music announce first live shows since 2011
Roxy Music will be hitting the road for the first time in over 10 years.
The last time that Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera and Paul Thompson played together was in 2011 for the "For Your Pleasure" tour.
The upcoming tour comes in support of the 50th anniversary of the group's debut album and will feature stops in the U.K. and North America.
The band also intends on celebrating this milestone by re-releasing all of their studio albums on vinyl.
Touring is set to kick off on September 7 at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. No word on any Montreal date as of yet.
Roxy Music's 50th Anniversary Tour:
Steptember 7 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
Steptember 9 – Washington DC, Capital One Arena
Steptember 12 – New York, Madison Square Garden
Steptember 15 – Philadephia, Wells Fargo Center
Steptember 17 – Boston, TD Garden
Steptember 19 – Chicago, United Center
Steptember 21 – Austin, Moody CEnter
Steptember 23 – Dallas, American Airlines Center
Steptember 26 – San Francisco, Chase Center
Steptember 28 – Los Angeles, The Forum
October 10 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
October 12 – Manchester, AO Arena
October 14 – London, The O2
