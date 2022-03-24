WATCH: Sam Roberts Band documentary coming to Crave

A new documentary about the Sam Roberts Band is set to launch on Crave in the coming week.

The project is titled after the band's latest album, "All Of Us", and follows the members as they attempt to launch their new music during the pandemic.

SRB presents All Of Us premiering on @CraveCanada Monday March 28 at 9pm! Stay tuned…. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/vgRKTXFYf9 — Sam Roberts Band (@samrobertsband) March 19, 2022

The trailer for the documentary opens with the group recalling the start of 2020. "By the time we got into the studio in January/February, we could feel that things were quite different... everything had ground to a halt."

Despite it all, the band released their seventh studio album on October 16, 2020.

"All Of Us," the documentary, will be available on Crave starting on March 28 at 9pm.