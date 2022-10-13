WATCH: Trailer for 'Let There Be Drums' doc features Ringo Starr, Taylor Hawkins

A new documentary by filmmaker Justin Kreutzmann (son of Grateful Dead's Bill Kreutzmann) all about drummers is set to be released later this month.

Titled Let There Be Drums!, the documentary includes interviews with heavy hitters like Mickey Hart, Ringo Starr, Stewart Copeland, Stephen Perkins, Chad Smith, Adrian Young, Matt Sorum, Tre Cool, Steve Ferrone, John Densmore and an interview with the late Taylor Hawkins.

Although Kreutzmann is not a drummer himself, he attempts to answer some burning questions -- "Are drummers born that way or do they become that way? Does the urge to create rhythm and be an integral part of a band emanate from something within or is it learned?"

Along with a plethora of interviews, the documentary also includes concert footage from The Who's 1979 documentary, The Kids Are Alright and footage of Led Zeppelin's John Bonham.

Let There Be Drums! is set to be released on October 28 in theatres and on Prime Video and Apple TV+. A DVD release is expected on November 1.