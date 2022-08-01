WATCH: Win Butler dubs Montreal 'cream and center of Canada'

Arcade Fire played a hometown show this past Friday as part of the 2022 edition of Osheaga at Parc Jean-Drapeau.

The band was added to the festival lineup as a subsitute to the Foo Fighters who cancelled their tour dates following the death of Taylor Hawkins.

Arcade Fire fans were treated to a mix of older tracks including "The Suburbs", "Neighbourhood #1", "Rebellion" and "Sprawl II" along with songs from their newer album, We, like "Age of Anxiety I", "End of the Empire I-IV" and "The Lightning I-II".

Special moments included a cover of Wolf Parade's "This Heart's on Fire" with Dan Boeckner on vocals and an expletive-laced reminder from Win Butler on how Montreal is the "cream and center of Canada."

Watch:

The band also announced on Friday that they will be playing Montreal's Bell Center on December 3.