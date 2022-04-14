What is the best music to perform surgery to?

According to a study in 1994, researchers found that classical music was the best genre of music for surgeons to listen to. The findings suggest that surgeons who listened to this type of music in the operating room were less likely to make errors and more precise.

However, a new study which involved 31 medical students practicing different procedures on a simulator found that songs that performed best were AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" and "TNT" played at very high volumes. Meanwhile, The Beatles' "Hey Jude" and "Let It Be" also performed well but only when listened to at a much lower volume.

Emergency Medicine Specialist at the McGill University Health Centre, Dr. Mitch Shulman joined our CJAD 800 colleague, Andrew Carter to explain. Listen: