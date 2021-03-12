iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
11977
Sms*

Wine That Rocks: Cahors, wine for the savage

billzweb

Wine critic Bill Zacharkiw joins Terry DiMonte every Friday morning at 7:50 a.m. to pair wine selections with a rock track. Here are this week's pairings:

  • Cahors 2018, Clos la Coutale, Bernède et Fils, France red, $15.50, SAQ # 857177
  • Cahors 2018, Cuvée Château, Château Combel-La-Serre, France red, $23.30, SAQ # 13090762
  • Cahors 2016, La Fage, Cosse Maisonneuve, France red, $29.40, SAQ # 10783491

 

Music pairing:

  • Custard Pie - Led Zeppelin

Artist Radio

Listen to music from Led Zeppelin

Music News