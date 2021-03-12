Wine That Rocks: Cahors, wine for the savage

Wine critic Bill Zacharkiw joins Terry DiMonte every Friday morning at 7:50 a.m. to pair wine selections with a rock track. Here are this week's pairings:

Cahors 2018, Clos la Coutale, Bernède et Fils, France red, $15.50, SAQ # 857177

Cahors 2018, Cuvée Château, Château Combel-La-Serre, France red, $23.30, SAQ # 13090762

France red, $23.30, SAQ # 13090762 Cahors 2016, La Fage, Cosse Maisonneuve, France red, $29.40, SAQ # 10783491

Music pairing: