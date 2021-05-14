iHeartRadio
Wine That Rocks: First pink weekend of the summer... Let’s eat!

billzweb

Wine critic Bill Zacharkiw joins Terry DiMonte every Friday morning at 7:50 a.m. to pair wine selections with a rock track. Here are this week's pairings:

  • Minervois Rosé 2020, Le Régal, Le Loup Blanc, France rosé, $20.35, SAQ # 12883429

  • Languedoc Rosé 2019, Argali, Château Puech-Haut, France rosé, $24.75, SAQ # 11629891
     

Music pairing:

  • Ophelia (Concert Version from Last Waltz) - The Band

