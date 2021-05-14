Wine That Rocks: First pink weekend of the summer... Let’s eat!
Wine critic Bill Zacharkiw joins Terry DiMonte every Friday morning at 7:50 a.m. to pair wine selections with a rock track. Here are this week's pairings:
-
Minervois Rosé 2020, Le Régal, Le Loup Blanc, France rosé, $20.35, SAQ # 12883429
-
Languedoc Rosé 2019, Argali, Château Puech-Haut, France rosé, $24.75, SAQ # 11629891
Music pairing:
-
Ophelia (Concert Version from Last Waltz) - The Band
Artist Radio
Listen to music from The Band