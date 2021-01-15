Wine That Rocks: Go herbal in southern France

Wine critic Bill Zacharkiw joins Terry DiMonte every Friday morning at 7:50 a.m. to pair wine selections with a rock track. Here are this week's pairings:

p>

Minervois 2018, Cuvée Morgane, Château de Gourgazaud, France red, $12.80, SAQ # 22384

France red, $12.80, SAQ # 22384 Saint-Chinian 2018, Tradition, Domaine La Madura, France red, $20, SAQ # 10682615

France red, $20, SAQ # 10682615 Coteaux d'Aix-en-Provence 2018, Château Revelette, France red, $24.25, SAQ # 10259737

Music pairing: