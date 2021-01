Wine critic Bill Zacharkiw joins Terry DiMonte every Friday morning at 7:50 a.m. to pair wine selections with a rock track. Here are this week's pairings:



Cabernet Sauvignon 2018, Reserva, Adobe, Central Valley, Emiliana, Chile red, $15, SAQ # 14195494. Organic

Central Valley, Emiliana, Chile red, $15, SAQ # 14195494. Organic Cabernet Sauvignon 2017, Maipo, Intriga, Chile red, $22.95, SAQ # 11766520

Music pairing: