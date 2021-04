Wine critic Bill Zacharkiw joins Terry DiMonte every Friday morning at 7:50 a.m. to pair wine selections with a rock track. Here are this week's pairings:

Gentil 2019, Hugel, France white, $16.95, SAQ # 367284.

Alsace 2018, Les Points Cardinaux Métiss, Domaine Bott Geyl, France white, $23.80, SAQ # 10789800.

Music pairing: