You can fire up the grill at these Montreal parks

Looking to fire up the grill but don't have an outdoor space? Or maybe you're looking to have friends over but don't have enough room to host?

Why not hit one of the countless Montreal parks to (legally) allow outdoor cookouts!

The following parks allow patrons to use their own butane or propane powered grills in designated areas:

Angrignon Park (3400 Trinitaires Blvd)

(3400 Trinitaires Blvd) L'Anse-à-l'Orme Park (21135 Boul Gouin West)

(21135 Boul Gouin West) Promenade-Bellerive Park (8300 Rue Bellerive)

(8300 Rue Bellerive) Bois-de-Liesse Park (9432 Boul Gouin West, Pierrefonds)

(9432 Boul Gouin West, Pierrefonds) Bois-de-L'Ile-Bizard Nature Park (2115 Chem. du Bord-du-Lac, L'Île-Bizard—Sainte-Geneviève)

(2115 Chem. du Bord-du-Lac, L'Île-Bizard—Sainte-Geneviève) Cap-Saint-Jacques Park (20099 Boul Gouin West, Pierrefonds)

(20099 Boul Gouin West, Pierrefonds) Dieppe Park (3400 Av Pierre-Dupuy)

(3400 Av Pierre-Dupuy) Ile-de-la-Visitation Park (2425 Boul. Gouin East)

(2425 Boul. Gouin East) Jarry Park (205 Rue Gary-Carter)

(205 Rue Gary-Carter) Maisonneuve Park (4601 Sherbrooke St East)

(4601 Sherbrooke St East) Pointe-aux-Prairies Park (14905 Sherbrooke St East)

Also, these parks allow patrons to use their own charcoal grills in designated areas:

Angrignon Park (3400 Trinitaires Blvd)

(3400 Trinitaires Blvd) L'Anse-à-l'Orme Park (21135 Boul Gouin West)

(21135 Boul Gouin West) Bois-de-Liesse Park (9432 Boul Gouin West, Pierrefonds)

(9432 Boul Gouin West, Pierrefonds) Bois-de-L'Ile-Bizard Nature Park (2115 Chem. du Bord-du-Lac, L'Île-Bizard—Sainte-Geneviève)

(2115 Chem. du Bord-du-Lac, L'Île-Bizard—Sainte-Geneviève) Cap-Saint-Jacques Park (20099 Boul Gouin West, Pierrefonds)

(20099 Boul Gouin West, Pierrefonds) Dieppe Park (3400 Av Pierre-Dupuy)

(3400 Av Pierre-Dupuy) Ile-de-la-Visitation Park (2425 Boul. Gouin East)

(2425 Boul. Gouin East) Beaver Lake at Mount Royal Park (2000 Remembrance Rd.)

(2000 Remembrance Rd.) Pointe-aux-Prairies Park (14905 Sherbrooke St East)

(14905 Sherbrooke St East) René-Lévesque Park (398 Chem. du Canal, Lachine)

Don't have your own grill? Not to worry, you can pick up a bag of charcoal and use the permanent grill fixtures at the following parks:

Aimé-Léonard Park (4975 Boul. Gouin East, Montréal-Nord)

(4975 Boul. Gouin East, Montréal-Nord) Angrignon Park (3400 Trinitaires Blvd)

(3400 Trinitaires Blvd) Dieppe Park (3400 Av Pierre-Dupuy)

(3400 Av Pierre-Dupuy) Hartenstein Park (1505 Cardinal St, Saint-Laurent)

Need more information? You can check out the City of Montreal's page dedicated to park cookouts.