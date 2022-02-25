You're not hearing things, Montreal's metro melody has hit the streets

Montrealers have been posting to neighbourhood Facebook groups and platforms like Reddit recently wondering if their ears have been deceiving them.

Several residents have mentioned hearing the "doo doo doo" melody most commonly associated with Montreal's metro right outside their window. This might be normal if they lived by a metro station, however this is not the case.

A quick internet search reveals that reports are well founded. In fact, newer lines of electric school buses, most prominently those produced by Quebec's Lion Electric, use the exact same tone when in operation.

Watch: