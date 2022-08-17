You won't hear The Killers' 'Mr. Brightside' the same way ever again

A recent tweet by Sam Ferenchak is firing up fans of The Killers and music lovers alike.

The tweet simply captioned, "i apologize but i just noticed this and now you all have to as well" features 12 seconds from The Killers' 2004 hit "Mr. Brightside" followed by a picture of comedian Jerry Seinfeld.

On paper, it makes no sense but once you hear the clip and see the image together, Brandon Flowers' vocals sound eerily similar to Seinfeld's.

Listen:

i apologize but i just noticed this and now you all have to as well pic.twitter.com/al2MKlVRZA — Sam Ferenchak (@sferenchak) August 15, 2022

Of course, the internet didn't take long to react:

How do you expect me to live the rest of my life normally now?? — Tyler Postell (@the_law_studier) August 17, 2022

Thanks I hate it — Holliedazzle ♿️ (@theholliedazzle) August 17, 2022