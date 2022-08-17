iHeartRadio
You won't hear The Killers' 'Mr. Brightside' the same way ever again

killersseinfeld

A recent tweet by Sam Ferenchak is firing up fans of The Killers and music lovers alike.

The tweet simply captioned, "i apologize but i just noticed this and now you all have to as well" features 12 seconds from The Killers' 2004 hit "Mr. Brightside" followed by a picture of comedian Jerry Seinfeld.

On paper, it makes no sense but once you hear the clip and see the image together, Brandon Flowers' vocals sound eerily similar to Seinfeld's.

Listen:

 

Of course, the internet didn't take long to react:

 

 

 

 

