CHUM CHART TOP 40 - August 8
LW
TW
Artist
Title
2
1
Doja Cat ftg. SZA
Kiss Me More
|
1
2
Justin Bieber ftg. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Peaches
|
4
3
P!NK
All I Know So Far
|
3
4
Maroon 5 ftg. Megan Thee Stallion
Beautiful Mistakes
|
5
5
Dua Lipa
We're Good
|
6
6
Silk Sonic
Leave The Door Open
|
8
7
Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae
You
|
7
8
Justin Bieber
Hold On
|
17
9
Ed Sheeran
Bad Habits
|
16
10
Dua Lipa
Love Again
|
10
11
Delaney Jane ftg. Virginia To Vegas
Just As Much
|
9
12
Keith Urban ftg. P!NK
One Too Many
|
13
13
Marshmello x Jonas Brothers
Leave Before You Love Me
|
11
14
The Weeknd
Save Your Tears
|
12
15
Elijah Woods
Lights
|
14
16
Justin Bieber
Anyone
|
19
17
BTS
Butter
|
15
18
Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber
Monster
|
18
19
Dua Lipa
Levitating
|
20
20
JESSIA
I'm Not Pretty
|
21
21
Jason Derulo
Take You Dancing
|
24
22
Virginia To Vegas x NOTD
Malibu
|
22
23
Jason Derulo ftg. Adam Levine
Lifestyle
|
27
24
Coldplay
Higher Power
|
23
25
Ava Max
My Head & My Heart
|
28
26
Tate McRae
Slower
|
25
27
Takis ftg. Jamie Fine & Brandyn Burnette
All Time
|
26
28
Ed Sheeran
Afterglow
|
32
29
Majid Jordan
Waves Of Blue
|
29
30
Gabby Barrett ftg. Charlie Puth
I Hope
|
30
31
Ariana Grande
Positions
|
38
32
Tai Verdes
A-O-K
|
31
33
Felix Cartal & Kiiara
Happy Hour
|
33
34
Justin Bieber ftg. Chance The Rapper
Holy
|
34
35
AJA
Red Button
|
36
Camila Cabello
|
Don't Go Yet
|
36
37
Max Parker
Good Time
|
35
38
Shawn Mendes
Wonder
|
37
39
Sam Smith
Diamonds
|
39
40
Shawn Hook
Take Me Home
