CHUM CHART TOP 40 - August 8

Chum Chart Header

LW

TW

Artist

 

 

Title

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

1

Doja Cat ftg. SZA

 

 

Kiss Me More

 

1

2

Justin Bieber ftg. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

 

 

Peaches

 

4

3

P!NK

 

 

All I Know So Far

 

3

4

Maroon 5 ftg. Megan Thee Stallion

 

 

Beautiful Mistakes

 

5

5

Dua Lipa

 

 

We're Good

 

6

6

Silk Sonic

 

 

Leave The Door Open

 

8

7

Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae

 

 

You

 

7

8

Justin Bieber

 

 

Hold On

 

17

9

Ed Sheeran

 

 

Bad Habits

 

16

10

Dua Lipa

 

 

Love Again

 

10

11

Delaney Jane ftg. Virginia To Vegas

 

 

Just As Much

 

9

12

Keith Urban ftg. P!NK

 

 

One Too Many

 

13

13

Marshmello x Jonas Brothers

 

 

Leave Before You Love Me

 

11

14

The Weeknd

 

 

Save Your Tears

 

12

15

Elijah Woods

 

 

Lights

 

14

16

Justin Bieber

 

 

Anyone

 

19

17

BTS

 

 

Butter

 

15

18

Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber

 

 

Monster

 

18

19

Dua Lipa

 

 

Levitating

 

20

20

JESSIA

 

 

I'm Not Pretty

 

21

21

Jason Derulo

 

 

Take You Dancing

 

24

22

Virginia To Vegas x NOTD

 

 

Malibu

 

22

23

Jason Derulo ftg. Adam Levine

 

 

Lifestyle

 

27

24

Coldplay

 

 

Higher Power

 

23

25

Ava Max

 

 

My Head & My Heart

 

28

26

Tate McRae

 

 

Slower

 

25

27

Takis ftg. Jamie Fine & Brandyn Burnette

 

 

All Time

 

26

28

Ed Sheeran

 

 

Afterglow

 

32

29

Majid Jordan

 

 

Waves Of Blue

 

29

30

Gabby Barrett ftg. Charlie Puth

 

 

I Hope

 

30

31

Ariana Grande

 

 

Positions

 

38

32

Tai Verdes

 

 

A-O-K

 

31

33

Felix Cartal  & Kiiara

 

 

Happy Hour

 

33

34

Justin Bieber ftg. Chance The Rapper

 

 

Holy

 

34

35

AJA

 

 

Red Button

 

 

36

Camila Cabello

 

 

Don't Go Yet

 

36

37

Max Parker

 

 

Good Time

 

35

38

Shawn Mendes

 

 

Wonder

 

37

39

Sam Smith

 

 

Diamonds

 

39

40

Shawn Hook

 

 

Take Me Home

 
