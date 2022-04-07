CHUM CHART TOP 40 - March 20
|
LW
|
TW
|
Artist
|
|
|
Title
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
1
|
Adele
|
|
|
Oh My God
|
|
2
|
2
|
Lil Nas X
|
|
|
That’s What I Want
|
|
4
|
3
|
Taylor Swift
|
|
|
Message In A Bottle
|
|
3
|
4
|
Elton John & Dua Lipa
|
|
|
Cold Heart
|
|
5
|
5
|
Swedish House Mafia ftg. The Weeknd
|
|
|
Moth To A Flame
|
|
8
|
6
|
Gayle
|
|
|
abc
|
|
6
|
7
|
Justin Bieber
|
|
|
Ghost
|
|
7
|
8
|
Pitbull
|
|
|
I Feel Good
|
|
9
|
9
|
Adele
|
|
|
Easy On Me
|
|
11
|
10
|
Zach Zoya ftg. Benny Adam
|
|
|
Start Over
|
|
10
|
11
|
Ed Sheeran
|
|
|
Shivers
|
|
12
|
12
|
Tyler Shaw
|
|
|
I See You
|
|
13
|
13
|
Coldplay x BTS
|
|
|
My Universe
|
|
14
|
14
|
Dua Lipa
|
|
|
Love Again
|
|
19
|
15
|
The Weeknd
|
|
|
Sacrifice
|
|
16
|
16
|
Neiked x Mae Muller x Polo G
|
|
|
Better Days
|
|
15
|
17
|
Jonas Brothers
|
|
|
Who's In Your Head
|
|
18
|
18
|
The KID LAROI ftg. Justin Bieber
|
|
|
Stay
|
|
17
|
19
|
Ed Sheeran
|
|
|
Bad Habits
|
|
23
|
20
|
Sophie Simmons
|
|
|
Love Turns Lonely
|
|
20
|
21
|
Sean Paul ftg. Sia
|
|
|
Dynamite
|
|
21
|
22
|
Reve
|
|
|
CTRL + ALT + DEL
|
|
27
|
23
|
Charlie Puth
|
|
|
Light Switch
|
|
22
|
24
|
The Weeknd
|
|
|
Take My Breath
|
|
28
|
25
|
DVBBS ftg. Aloe Blacc
|
|
|
Set Me Free
|
|
25
|
26
|
Marshmello x Jonas Brothers
|
|
|
Leave Before You Love Me
|
|
29
|
27
|
The Chainsmokers
|
|
|
High
|
|
26
|
28
|
P!NK
|
|
|
All I Know So Far
|
|
24
|
29
|
Post Malone ftg. The Weeknd
|
|
|
One Right Now
|
|
30
|
30
|
Tesher x Jason Derulo
|
|
|
Jalebi Baby
|
|
38
|
31
|
Kygo ftg. DNCE
|
|
|
Dancing Feet
|
|
31
|
32
|
Doja Cat ftg. SZA
|
|
|
Kiss Me More
|
|
36
|
33
|
Dabin ftg. Lowell
|
|
|
Holding On
|
|
32
|
34
|
Elijah Woods
|
|
|
Someone New
|
|
33
|
35
|
Alessia Cara
|
|
|
Sweet Dream
|
|
34
|
36
|
Justin Bieber ftg. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
|
|
|
Peaches
|
|
35
|
37
|
Majid Jordan
|
|
|
Waves Of Blue
|
|
37
|
38
|
Maroon 5 ftg. Megan Thee Stallion
|
|
|
Beautiful Mistakes
|
|
|
39
|
Ed Sheeran
|
|
|
Overpass Graffiti
|
|
39
|
40
|
Tate McRae
|
|
|
Feel Like
|