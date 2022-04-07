iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time
260 Richmond Street West, First Floor, Toronto ON, M5V 1W5  -   416-384-6000  -   Webmaster@chum1045.com  -   Webmaster@chum1045.com
Instagram
104536
Sms*

CHUM CHART TOP 40 - March 20

Chum Chart Header

LW

TW

Artist

 

 

Title

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

1

Adele

 

 

Oh My God

 

2

2

Lil Nas X

 

 

That’s What I Want

 

4

3

Taylor Swift

 

 

Message In A Bottle

 

3

4

Elton John & Dua Lipa

 

 

Cold Heart

 

5

5

Swedish House Mafia ftg. The Weeknd

 

 

Moth To A Flame

 

8

6

Gayle

 

 

abc

 

6

7

Justin Bieber

 

 

Ghost

 

7

8

Pitbull

 

 

I Feel Good

 

9

9

Adele

 

 

Easy On Me

 

11

10

Zach Zoya ftg. Benny Adam

 

 

Start Over

 

10

11

Ed Sheeran

 

 

Shivers

 

12

12

Tyler Shaw

 

 

I See You

 

13

13

Coldplay x BTS

 

 

My Universe

 

14

14

Dua Lipa

 

 

Love Again

 

19

15

The Weeknd

 

 

Sacrifice

 

16

16

Neiked x Mae Muller x Polo G

 

 

Better Days

 

15

17

Jonas Brothers

 

 

Who's In Your Head

 

18

18

The KID LAROI ftg. Justin Bieber

 

 

Stay

 

17

19

Ed Sheeran

 

 

Bad Habits

 

23

20

Sophie Simmons

 

 

Love Turns Lonely

 

20

21

Sean Paul ftg. Sia

 

 

Dynamite

 

21

22

Reve

 

 

CTRL + ALT + DEL

 

27

23

Charlie Puth

 

 

Light Switch

 

22

24

The Weeknd

 

 

Take My Breath

 

28

25

DVBBS ftg. Aloe Blacc

 

 

Set Me Free

 

25

26

Marshmello x Jonas Brothers

 

 

Leave Before You Love Me

 

29

27

The Chainsmokers

 

 

High

 

26

28

P!NK

 

 

All I Know So Far

 

24

29

Post Malone ftg. The Weeknd

 

 

One Right Now

 

30

30

Tesher x Jason Derulo

 

 

Jalebi Baby

 

38

31

Kygo ftg. DNCE

 

 

Dancing Feet

 

31

32

Doja Cat ftg. SZA

 

 

Kiss Me More

 

36

33

Dabin ftg. Lowell

 

 

Holding On

 

32

34

Elijah Woods

 

 

Someone New

 

33

35

Alessia Cara

 

 

Sweet Dream

 

34

36

Justin Bieber ftg. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

 

 

Peaches

 

35

37

Majid Jordan

 

 

Waves Of Blue

 

37

38

Maroon 5 ftg. Megan Thee Stallion

 

 

Beautiful Mistakes

 

 

39

Ed Sheeran

 

 

Overpass Graffiti

 

39

40

Tate McRae

 

 

Feel Like

 
12