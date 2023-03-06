CHUM CHART TOP 40 - March 5
|
LW
|
TW
|
Artist
|
Title
|
5
|
1
|
Miley Cyrus
|
Flowers
|
1
|
2
|
Meghan Trainor
|
Made You Look
|
2
|
3
|
Taylor Swift
|
Anti-Hero
|
4
|
4
|
P!NK
|
Never Gonna Not Dance Again
|
3
|
5
|
Sam Smith ftg. Kim Petras
|
Unholy
|
6
|
6
|
Lewis Capaldi
|
Forget Me
|
7
|
7
|
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
|
I'm Good (Blue)
|
8
|
8
|
Lizzo
|
2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)
|
9
|
9
|
REVE
|
Whitney
|
12
|
10
|
Taylor Swift
|
Lavender Haze
|
10
|
11
|
Post Malone ftg. Doja Cat
|
I Like You (A Happier Song)
|
11
|
12
|
Elton John & Britney Spears
|
Hold Me Closer
|
21
|
13
|
Rema & Selene Gomez
|
Calm Down
|
13
|
14
|
Marshmello x Khalid
|
Numb
|
14
|
15
|
Beyonce
|
Cuff It
|
15
|
16
|
Kx5 ftg. Hayla
|
Escape
|
16
|
17
|
Harry Styles
|
Late Night Talking
|
18
|
18
|
Tate McRae
|
Uh Oh
|
17
|
19
|
Sia
|
Unstoppable
|
19
|
20
|
Rihanna
|
Lift Me Up
|
20
|
21
|
Virginia To Vegas
|
No Excuses
|
22
|
22
|
Lil Nas X
|
Star Walkin'
|
24
|
23
|
Shawn Desman
|
Maniac
|
23
|
24
|
Preston Pablo & Banx & Ranx
|
Flowers Need Rain
|
25
|
25
|
Ed Sheeran ftg. Lil Baby
|
2Step
|
30
|
26
|
Sam Smith
|
I'm Not Here To Make Friends
|
27
|
27
|
Latto
|
Big Energy
|
29
|
28
|
noelle ftg. Virginia To Vegas
|
Daydreaming
|
26
|
29
|
Harry Styles
|
Music For A Sushi Restaurant
|
28
|
30
|
Charlie Puth ftg. Jung Kook
|
Left And Right
|
33
|
31
|
Dermott Kennedy
|
Kiss Me
|
31
|
32
|
Lizzo
|
About Damn Time
|
32
|
33
|
Zach Zoya ftg. Soran
|
Upper Hand
|
34
|
34
|
Armin van Buuren & R3HAB
|
Love We Lost
|
35
|
35
|
Loud Luxury ftg. KIDDO
|
These Nights
|
40
|
36
|
Lizzo ftg. SZA
|
Special
|
37
|
37
|
Banx & Ranx ftg. Reve
|
Headphones
|
39
|
38
|
Armin van buuren & Simon Ward
|
Hey (I Miss You)
|
38
|
39
|
Harry Styles
|
As It Was
|
40
|
Sofia Camara
|
Never Be Yours