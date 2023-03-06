iHeartRadio

CHUM CHART TOP 40 - March 5

Chum Chart Header

LW

TW

Artist

  

Title
           

5

1

Miley Cyrus

  

Flowers  

  

1

2

Meghan Trainor

  

Made You Look

  

2

3

Taylor Swift

  

Anti-Hero

  

4

4

P!NK

  

Never Gonna Not Dance Again

  

3

5

Sam Smith ftg. Kim Petras

  

Unholy

  

6

6

Lewis Capaldi

  

Forget Me

  

7

7

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

  

I'm Good (Blue)

  

8

8

Lizzo 

  

2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)

  

9

9

REVE 

  

Whitney

  

12

10

Taylor Swift

  

Lavender Haze

  

10

11

Post Malone ftg. Doja Cat

  

I Like You (A Happier Song)

  

11

12

Elton John & Britney Spears

  

Hold Me Closer

  

21

13

Rema & Selene Gomez

  

Calm Down

  

13

14

Marshmello x Khalid

  

Numb

  

14

15

Beyonce

  

Cuff It

  

15

16

Kx5 ftg. Hayla

  

Escape

  

16

17

Harry Styles

  

Late Night Talking

  

18

18

Tate McRae

  

Uh Oh 

  

17

19

Sia

  

Unstoppable

  

19

20

Rihanna

  

Lift Me Up

  

20

21

Virginia To Vegas

  

No Excuses

  

22

22

Lil Nas X

  

Star Walkin'

  

24

23

Shawn Desman

  

Maniac

  

23

24

Preston Pablo & Banx & Ranx

  

Flowers Need Rain

  

25

25

Ed Sheeran ftg. Lil Baby

  

2Step

  

30

26

Sam Smith   

  

I'm Not Here To Make Friends

  

27

27

Latto

  

Big Energy

  

29

28

noelle ftg. Virginia To Vegas

  

Daydreaming

  

26

29

Harry Styles

  

Music For A Sushi Restaurant

  

28

30

Charlie Puth ftg. Jung Kook

  

Left And Right

  

33

31

Dermott Kennedy

  

Kiss Me

  

31

32

Lizzo

  

About Damn Time

  

32

33

Zach Zoya ftg. Soran

  

Upper Hand

  

34

34

Armin van Buuren & R3HAB

  

Love We Lost

  

35

35

Loud Luxury ftg. KIDDO

  

These Nights

  

40

36

Lizzo ftg. SZA

  

Special

  

37

37

Banx & Ranx ftg. Reve

  

Headphones

  

39

38

Armin van buuren & Simon Ward

  

Hey (I Miss You)

  

38

39

Harry Styles

  

As It Was

  
 

40

Sofia Camara

  

Never Be Yours

  
