CHUM's 6:30 GAMES

Prize for March 15 - 19 at 6:30am:

This week on 6:30 Games you have a chance to win a $250 Sleep Country gift card

CHUM 104.5 and Sleep Country want to celebrate World Sleep Day on March 19th by encouraging you to take the Sleep Promise.

Sleep Country understands that there's more keeping us up than ever before. BUT a good night's sleep is one of the best forms of self care.

Sleep Country is encouraging Canadians to make sleep a priority as a good night sleep is one of the most powerful things you can do to take care of yourself and your health. Sleep is the fuel that powers your day and allows your body to reset and recharge for tomorrow. This World Sleep Day on March 19th, Sleep Country encourages you to take the Sleep Promise, and commit to small steps to improve your sleep and well-being

A Sleep Promise is:

A promise to invest in and take care of ourselves.

A promise to evaluate the role sleep plays in our lives.

A promise to take the small steps to build healthier sleep habits.

A promise to stop putting sleep at the end of our to-do lists.

A promise to give our bodies and minds the rest it deserves.

A promise that our future self will thank us for.

A promise today for a brighter tomorrow because a better tonight leads to better tomorrow.

Share your Sleep Promise on social media using the hashtag #MySleepPromise

Sleep Country. Sleep Well, Stay Well.