CHUM's 6:30 GAMES

"6:30 GAMES" - every weekday morning at 6:30 on CHUM 104.5.

Each weekeday morning at 6am Marilyn Denis and Jamar will reveal the game of the day for 6:30 Games. Listen for them to tell you to call or text for your chance to play and WIN!

There are a variety of fun games to play with your favourite Morning Show!

Prize for March 13th - March 17th:

THIS WEEK, YOUR CHANCE TO WIN FAMILY PASSES TO RIPLEY'S AQUARIUM OF CANADA!

This March Break dive into a visit at Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada! Whether you're exploring Planet Jellies or watching the sharks swim by in Dangerous Lagoon, come and explore over 20,000 marine animals in the heart of downtown Toronto.

Book your tickets in advance to avoid disappointment and we’ll SEA you there!