DIVA MIX WEEKEND

Monday is International Women's Day and we're celebrating incredible women in music all weekend on CHUM with DIVA MIXES! Brought to you by Diva Cup - Join in inner revolution

This year, use the hashtah #ChooseToChallenge to show your support for International Women's Day.

Official International Women's Day 2021

Campaign theme: #ChooseToChallenge

A challenged world is an alert world. Individually, we're all responsible for our own thoughts and actions - all day, every day.

We can all choose to challenge and call out gender bias and inequality. We can all choose to seek out and celebrate women's achievements. Collectively, we can all help create an inclusive world.

From challenge comes change, so let's all choose to challenge.

CLICK HERE to see full information

CLICK HERE for a playlist of movies with leading women from Crave.

CLICK HERE for Girl Power Anthems to add to your playlist playlist from iHeartRadio.

CLICK HERE to learn from the International Women's Development Agency.

CLICK HERE to register for the United Nations virtual observance of International Women's Day.

CLICK HERE to see a collection of Women's History books available at the Toronto Public Library.