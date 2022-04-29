iHeartRadio

27th Annual Gutsy Walk

Gutsy Walk Header

Canada has some of the highest rates of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis in the world. Yet people don't always talk about these devastating diseases

Gutsy Walk is an annual nationwide event that brings communities from coast to coast together to show support for the 300,000 Canadians living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and raises funds for much-needed research and support programs.

Let everyone living with Crohn’s or colitis know that they’re not alone. Join thousands of Canadians on Sunday, June 5th for the annual 5km Gutsy Walk happening at Sunnybrook Park in Toronto.

To volunteer, donate, register or learn more about Gutsy Walk, visit gutsywalk.ca or gutsyenmarche.ca!

  • FleursDeVilles -Thumb

    FLEURS DE VILLES FEMMES

    Experience Fleurs de Villes FEMMES May 4-8 , in the Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood
  • McHappy-Day_2022_events-teaser-image-888x500

    McHappy Day

    McHappy Day is Wednesday, May 11th! All day, a portion of the proceeds from every food and beverage item sold at McDonalds will support Ronald McDonald House Charities® and local children’s charities across Canada.
  • YD2022_Thumb

    YOUTH DAY 2022

    YOUTH DAY 2022 is a BACK LIVE! Auditions closing soon.
  • DivasDragQueens-Thumb

    EC PRIDE EDITION: DIVAS AND DRAG QUEENS

    CHUM 104.5 presents Divas & Drag Queens June 25th at Improve Canada in Vaughan

