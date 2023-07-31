Canadian National Exhibition

The CNE is back and will celebrate our recovery! Toronto’s favourite end-of-summer tradition returns to deliver its signature blend of new and nostalgic.

New this year:

agriCULTURE: The event will focus on agricultural trends of today and horticulture wisdom of the past.

Special Events:

(NEW) Time Flies: Ice Skating & Acrobatics Show (Aug. 18 - Sept. 4)

Silent Disco (every night from 6pm - 10pm)

Air Show Returns (Sept. 2 to 4)

Drone Show over the Food Building (every night from Aug. 18 - Sept. 3)

Bandshell Lineup includes: Kim Mitchell, Amanda Marshall, Choclair, Kardinall Offishall and more! For full lineup see our website here: https://www.theex.com/performances/music/

All events are FREE with CNE admission!

