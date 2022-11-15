CAVALCADE OF LIGHTS 2022

Cavalcade of Lights presented by Desjardins Financial Group - November 26 to January 7

Join CHUM 104.5 for the opening night celebration Saturday, November 26 from 3 – 11 pm

The official kick off to the holiday season with an evening of live music, fire and light performances, skating parties, the first lighting of Toronto's official Christmas tree and the unveiling of the holiday lights display at Nathan Phillips Square. With performances by Sina Bathaie, Canadian Olympic gold medalist, Gabrielle Daleman and more! Fun for the whole family, this event is FREE

Holiday lighting and skating will remain until January 7

Produced by the City of Toronto.

For more information, call 311 or visit toronto.ca/cavalcade

Location: Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen St. W.