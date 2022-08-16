iHeartRadio

CELEBRATE TORONTO

CelebrateToronto_Header

On September 10 & 11, 2021, Celebrate Toronto's 188th Anniversary. Since 2014, Celebrate Toronto has been collaborating with local artists, entertainers and businesses in celebrating Toronto's "Past, Present, and Future" while highlighting its accomplishments and diversity. In 2017 Celebrate Toronto expanded into a free festival, held at Nathan Phillips Square, where we will continue to celebrate the city and work with local Toronto based businesses and artisans promoting and supporting everything that is “Toronto”. <3

The festival will open from: Saturday September 10th, 2022 - 12:00pm – 8:00pm Sunday September 11th, 2022 - 12:00pm – 8:00pm

 

    THE CNE

    Toronto’s favourite end-of-summer tradition returns to deliver its signature blend of new and nostalgic
    SARAH MILLICAN - PRESENTED BY JUST FOR LAUGHS

    Just For Laughs is excited to bring the dazzling Sarah Millican to Canada! In her sixth world tour, she is bringing the Bobby Dazzler Tour to Toronto on Friday, October 21st

