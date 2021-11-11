55th Annual CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish

The program runs from Friday, November 12th through to Friday, December 24th at noon.

Where can donations be made?

Financial donations in the form of cash, cheques, and toy donations in the form of new, unwrapped toys for newborns to kids 18 years of age will be accepted at the following locations:

CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish Warehouse – 1366 Blundell Road, Mississauga Toy donations can be dropped off in the collection boxes located near the loading dock at the rear of the building Cash/cheque donations can be dropped off in the locked mail box located at the main entrance to the reception desk Visit thewish.ca for contact information for larger donation drop-offs or donations requiring a pickup

Dymon Storage: 285 Taunton Road E Ontario, Oshawa 1460 The Queensway Ontario, Etobicoke 8901 Airport Road Ontario, Brampton

Online at thewish.ca

Text WISH to 30333 to easily donate your choice of $10, $20, or $25 starting September 1 (this charge will appear on your phone bill)

The CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish program is one of the largest distributors of gifts to children and teenagers in need in the Greater Toronto Area. The program also provides financial assistance to hundreds of agencies, ensuring that hundreds of thousands of individuals across the GTA enjoy a holiday experience.

In 2020, with the help of RBC, AMAZON, and donations from our loyal listeners and viewers, the CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish, in conjunction with Toronto Social Services, supported hundreds of thousands of individuals through toy and financial assistance.

The CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish is in need of financial donations and those can easily be made online at thewish.ca or by texting WISH to 30333 to donate your choice of $10, $20, or $25.

Please visit thewish.ca for more information on our COVID-19 health and safety measures.



