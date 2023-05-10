Crohn’s and Colitis Canada’s 28th Annual Gutsy Walk

Together as one Canadians across the country will walk to stop Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis

What is Gutsy Walk?

Gutsy Walk is an annual nationwide event that brings Canadians together from coast to coast to support the 300,000 Canadians living with Crohn's and colitis and raise funds for much-needed support programs and innovative research.

As Crohn’s and Colitis Canada’s largest research fundraiser, Gutsy Walk has raised more than $50 million (CAD) since it first began in 1996 helping improve quality of life for everyone facing these diseases and moving us closer to cures.

Gutsy Walk will take place in parks across Canada on Sunday, June 4, 2023

The fun-filled event is driven by volunteer committees in 70 locations, making Gutsy Walk possible as they spread the word about the event and fundraise in their community.

Our volunteers are extremely committed to the cause, with some volunteering since the first Gutsy Walk.

Improving the lives of people affected by Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis – at all stages of life, from every corner of the country – is why we are on a relentless journey to:

Find a cure for these lifelong diseases.

Improve the quality of life of everyone in Canada affected by these diseases.

Our 2023-2026 Impact Strategy sets the current targets on our journey.

Accelerate the impact of research – address key gaps and success factors; accelerate the timeline from discovery to patient impact.

Reach further – broaden the reach of programs to impact more people with Crohn’s and colitis and their caregivers.

Boost awareness and understanding – engage and motivate Canadians.

Drive system change – advocate and partner to influence change.

Join us to deliver ever more impact by:

Donating to support our efforts, joining a Gutsy Walk near you.

Volunteering to make a difference.

Lending your voice to campaigns to make governments aware of the needs of people with Crohn’s and colitis.

Visiting crohnsandcolitis.ca to learn more.

Following us @getgutsycanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tiktok and at Crohn’s and Colitis Canada on YouTube and LinkedIn.

How can someone participate in Gutsy Walk?

Participants can register on www.gutsywalk.ca and begin fundraising right away! Then, on Sunday, June 4, 2023, the we will gather in parks across the country for an in-person 5-kilometre walk.

Gutsy Walk participants can show their support and help raise awareness leading up to, on, and following the day of Gutsy Walk by using #gutsywalk on social media and tagging Crohn’s and Colitis Canada’s social media accounts.

Crohn’s and Colitis Canada’s social media accounts include @getgutsycanada (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) and (French) @ayezducran (Facebook and Twitter), as well as @gutsywalk (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) and (French) @gutsyenmarche (Facebook and Twitter)

What is the fundraising goal for the 2023 Gutsy Walk?

The fundraising goal is $3 million (CAD).

How much did Gutsy Walk raise in the past?

Gutsy Walks typically raise more than $3 million (CAD).

The 2022 Gutsy Walk (a limited in-person event, the first since the pandemic) raised more than $2.2 million (CAD)

Why should members of the community participate?

Life with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis can be lonely, debilitating and unpredictable. By participating in Gutsy Walk, you are showing the 300,000 Canadians living with these diseases that they are not alone.

Your support makes a lasting positive impact as you are creating awareness, raising critical funds that will support the next big research breakthrough and enable us to offer vital support programs to people affected.

Funds raised support research dedicated to discovering the causes and triggers of the diseases, enhancing or identifying new treatments, supporting symptom management, discovering new ways to provide the very best care and, perhaps most importantly, innovative research into cures.



How can members of the community register, donate, volunteer or learn more?