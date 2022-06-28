65th Annual East York Canada Day Festival at Stan Wadlow Park on July 1st, 2022

Get ready for a full day of live music, craft beer, wine and cider, food, vendors, midway rides, fireworks and fun, as the East York Canada Day Festival announces the 2022 lineup for one of Toronto’s oldest and most beloved Canada Day celebrations on Friday, July 1st at Stan Wadlow Park.

The East York Canada Day Festival is celebrating its 65th edition with a big lineup of family-friendly fun in the afternoon and block-shaking rock & roll and non-stop dancing in the evening!



Canada Day in East Toronto will kickoff at 10:00 a.m. with our annual Community Parade through the streets of East York. More than 25 groups from across the community and the city will march, walk, cycle and ride in this beloved local tradition. The parade will travel from Dieppe Park (455 Cosburn Ave) east along Cosburn, south on Coxwell Ave, east on Sammon Ave. and then north on Woodbine Ave ending at Trenton Avenue.

Following the Parade, the East York Canada Day Festival’s official Opening Ceremonies will take place at the Main Stage of Stan Wadlow Park (373 Cedarvale Ave.) at 12 noon.

Mr. Eddie Barnette, female impersonator will be Emcee for the day. The day time main stage lineup includes our very own local band The East York Blues Allstars playing rockin’blues and an interactive Magic show by Edward Skwirsky and back by popular demand, East York’s Got Talent showcase.

And as the sun goes down, the volume will go up with Festival headliners Trainwreck (local 10-piece party band playing rock, pop & soul covers) and Jeff Scott and The Rave Ons (Tribute to 1960’s Beatles/British Invasion). Enjoy some dinner time groove-based Jazz by the Sugar Daddies.

We’ve planned a day for every age. In addition to a full day of live music and stage shows, the 2022 East York Canada Day Festival also welcomes the return of the Muddy York Brewery’s craft beer market with added offerings of local cider and wine, our amusement-park midway, over 50 artisans, food vendors, and community groups. Your kids will find plenty to do – arts and crafts tent, rock climbing wall and other games scattered throughout the park.

The Canada Day celebrations at Stan Wadlow Park will cap off at dusk (approximately 9:45 pm) with a stirring rendition of O Canada lead by Opera singer Alexandra LeBlanc, followed by a spectacular Fireworks Display.

The Kiwanis Pool and splash pad will be open so bring your suit.

The East York Canada Day Festival is run by a small group of dedicated volunteers and would like to thank our supporters who help make this day possible: Government of Canada, City of Toronto, East York Foundation and Muddy York Brewery.

For full information about the 2022 East York Canada Day Festival, please visit www.EYCDC.ca