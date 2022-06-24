Carnival is back! After two long years, the Toronto Caribbean Carnival is on de road again!



Toronto Caribbean Carnival takes place on Emancipation Day weekend to commemorate the end of slavery in Canada.



We’re celebrating 55 years of Caribbean Carnival in Toronto.



Get ready for a month long celebration including Junior Carnival, Pan Alive, King & Queen, and of course the Grande Parade; five thrilling kilometers of dancing, wining, jumping and waving to the hottest soca music.



Sign up with a Toronto Mas Band and grab your costume early to party in the parade.



Exciting new events include Grand Parade Central, a VIP experience for parade goers, including 3 stages, food vendors, crafts and a beer garden. Also new this year is Carnival Garden at Hotel X on Carnival Sunday.



The City of Scarborough has played an important role in the Toronto Caribbean Carnival as the hub of most of our participating MAS bands



From June 27th to July 31st the Toronto Caribbean Carnival will do a complete takeover of the Scarborough Town Centre (Centre Court). The Centre Court will be transformed into a vibrant showcase of Caribbean art with special backdrops, costumes, and photo walls.



Grab your tickets today at torontocarnival.ca





EXCITING LINE UP OF EVENTS (Details below)



TCC @ STC

Date: Monay, June 27th to Sunday, July 31st

Location: Scarborough Town Centre

Time: All day



OFFICIAL LAUNCH

Date: Thursday - July 7, 2022

Location: Nathan Phillips Square

Time: 11:00 am – 8:00 pm



JR KING & QUEEN SHOWCASE

Date: Sunday - July 10, 2022

Location: Scarborough Town Centre

Time: 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm



JR CARNIVAL PARADE

Date: Saturday - July 16, 2022

Location: Malvern Community Centre

Time: 11:00 am – 8:00 pm



OCPA CALYPSO SHOWCASE

Date: Sunday - July 24, 2022

Time: 5:00pm to 12:00am



KING & QUEEN SHOWCASE

Date: Thursday - July 28, 2022

Location: Lamport Stadium

Time: 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm



OSA PAN ALIVE

Date: Friday - July 29, 2022

Location: Lamport Stadium

Time: 7:00 pm – 12:00 am



GRAND PARADE

Date: Saturday – July 30, 2022

Location: Exhibition Place Grounds

Time: 8:00 am – 8:00 pm



BRAND NEW GRAND PARADE ROUTE

Grand parade route IS 5.0 KM, Starting at Princes Boulevard. The bands will head through the Ex-Grounds onto the Lakeshore. Judging will now take place first before Mas Bands depart for parade route.



CARNIVAL GARDEN

Date: Sunday – July 31, 2022

Location: Hotel X

Time: TBD



EMANCIPATION DAY

Date: Monday – August 1, 2022

Location: Various

Time: Various