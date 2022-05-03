FizzFest Toronto is Canada’s first event dedicated to premixed cocktails, seltzers, ciders, mixed drinks, wines and more. From the makers of the legendary Toronto’s Festival of Beer.

WHEN IS FIZZFEST?

May 21 & 22, 2022 at Fort York Garrison Common.

Open Noon to 6 on both days.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT AT FIZZFEST.

Saturday May 21 will feature Dwayne Gretzky. Dwayne Goes Pop playing the greatest pop songs of all time. Also on Saturday fans can experience Canada’s Drag Race winner, the icon… Priyanka with full band.

Sunday, May 22 will feature the legendary Bran Van 3000 celebrating 25 years of ‘Drinking In LA’. Also on Sunday, it’s Prozz ä k. Simon and Milo return for this one night engagement.

This is a 19+ event.

Web: https://www.fizzfesttoronto.com/