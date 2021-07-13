FLEUR DE VILLES ROSÉ

From August 4-8, in the Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood experience Fleurs de Villes ROSÉ – a floral trail supporting breast cancer research. This stunning showcase of local floral talent will be freely open to the public and will feature over 30 spectacular floral installations, created by some of Toronto’s favourite florists. Visitors will be able to safely walk this self-guided trail, starting from Manulife Centre, and throughout the Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood while adhering to social distancing guidelines. Stop by Yorkville Village for Fleurs de Villes CHIEN - a fresh floral tribute to six delightful dogs. Visitors can shop for fresh blooms by local florists at the pop-up flower market on Saturday August 7th, with part proceeds in support of breast cancer research.

For more information, visit www.fleursdevilles.com and follow @fleursdevilles on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for updates.