FLEURS DE VILLES FEMMES

FleursDeVilles -Header

From May 4-8, in the Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood come and experience Fleurs de Villes FEMMES – a floral trail celebrating remarkable women. This stunning showcase of local floral talent will be freely open to the public and will feature over 35 spectacular floral installations, created by some of Toronto’s favourite florists. Visitors will be able to safely walk this self-guided trail, starting from Manulife Centre, and throughout the Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood while adhering to social distancing guidelines. 

 

New this year, enjoy floral workshops and demonstrations in the Fleurs de Villes JARDIN hosted by Manulife. Tickets at fleursdevilles.eventbrite.ca

Don’t miss the Saturday Flower Market - shop for fresh blooms by local florists on Saturday May 7th, just in time for Mother’s Day!

For more information, visit www.bloor-yorkville.com/fleursdevilles and follow @fleursdevilles on Instagram for updates.

    McHappy Day

    McHappy Day is Wednesday, May 11th! All day, a portion of the proceeds from every food and beverage item sold at McDonalds will support Ronald McDonald House Charities® and local children’s charities across Canada.
    YOUTH DAY 2022

    YOUTH DAY 2022 is a BACK LIVE! Auditions closing soon.
    EC PRIDE EDITION: DIVAS AND DRAG QUEENS

    CHUM 104.5 presents Divas & Drag Queens June 25th at Improve Canada in Vaughan

