GTA HOLIDAY EVENTS

Back by popular demand, The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail is a multi-sensory drive-along Christmas experience. The completely outdoor Trail takes guests on an enchanted 1.5-kilometre journey through thousands of twinkling lights, fun and interactive displays and live entertainment that will sweep them away in the wonderment of Christmas without having to leave their vehicles. Guests can capture their beloved annual photo with Santa in a show-stopping and memorable way while keeping a safe distance.

Tickets will be released in weekly blocks every Monday at 10:30 AM EST from November 8 to December 13

Where: 1000 Murray Ross Parkway, North York

When: Nov 13 - Dec 23, 2021

Dino Holiday is a 50,000 sq ft indoor Theme Park consisting of over 45 life-size animatronic dinosaurs, carnival rides, games, food and more! Whether you want to simply take pictures, go on thrill rides, try your luck at carnival games, or try our delicious candy floss, there is something for everyone. There's a station to write letters to Santa, a pterodactyl sleigh photo opp and an opportunity to meet the man himself, Santa!

Where: Markham Fairgrounds - 10801 McCowan Rd, Markham, ON L3P 3J3

When: Dec 17 - Jan 3, 2022

Light Up the Square kicks off on November 20th with an official ceremony. While you're at the Square, you can also snap a pic in front of the 40' Christmas tree, go skating on the city's biggest outdoor rink, relax in the rinkside heated patio, grab a tasty food truck treat, and more.

Where: Celebration Square Mississauga - 300 City Centre Dr, Mississauga, ON L5B 3C1

When: Nov 20 - Jan 2, 2022

After a sold out 2020, Holiday Nights of Lights is back bigger and brighter Nov 26 - Jan 2 and as a WALK-THRU! ​An immersive experience like none other, featuring more than 1,000,000 LED lights animated and synchronized to your favourite Holiday tunes. This year the WALK-THRU takes you on a stroll through the newly built gardens at Assembly Park (80 Interchange Way) in VAUGHAN. Nights of Lights is the must-see walk-thru event of the Holiday season for all ages. This dazzling light display is the first of its kind in Canada and only happens once a year! #NightsofLightsTO

Where: 80 Interchange Way, Concord, ON L4K 5C3

When: Nov 26 - Jan 2, 2022

Enjoy Canada’s foremost illumination festival in Niagara Falls as we capture the magic of the holiday season!

November 13, 2021 to February 21, 2022

The Ontario Power Generation Winter Festival of Lights was founded 39 years ago in 1982. Today we are proud to be Canada’s largest illumination festival and the premiere illumination festival in North America, attracting over 1 million visitors and 450 motor coaches annually.

Where: Niagara Falls - 6815 Stanley Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2G 3Y9

When: Nov 13, 2021 - Feb 21, 2022

Polar isn’t your average holiday market. From selfies with the real live Santa Claus to larger-than-life holiday decor, this is a Christmas festival designed to transport guests to an enchanting winter wonderland. As the very first walkthrough holiday winter festival since the start of the pandemic, you won’t want to miss it!

Where: Toronto’s Bandshell Park

When: Nov 25 - Dec 26, 2021

Calling all explorers to join. Open to your imagination! Wander into this immersive wonderland brimming with epic legendary creatures, crystalline caverns and mysterious sights that only dreams are made of. Feel the pulse of a heartfelt soundscape that inspires you. Surround yourself with captivating beauty, awe and delight. Be curious, play the game and share the tale.

Where: Ontario Place - 955 Lake Shore Blvd W, Toronto, ON M6K 3B9

When: Nov 12 - Jan 16, 2022

Beginning on November 19th, the Toronto Zoo’s Front and Indo-Malayan Courtyards will transform into our second Holiday Marketplace. This outdoor market will showcase over 90 amazing artisans, processors, and producers from our local and surrounding communities, with up to 18 vendors per date. Shop local while enjoying holiday-inspired food and drink, festive décor, and photo opportunities. By shopping locally, you are helping to protect the environment by reducing your carbon footprint.

Where: 2000 Meadowvale Rd, Toronto, ON M1B 5K7

When: Nov 19 - Dec 23, 2021

Canada’s Wonderland will once again transform into a magical, winter wonderland for WinterFest – an immersive holiday experience for the whole family.

Where: Canada's Wonderland - 1 Canada's Wonderland Drive, Vaughan, ON L6A 1S6

When: Nov 13 - Dec 31, 2021

Take-in the timeless romance of the holidays, and enjoy a curated selection of Toronto’s finest craftspeople, local shops, restaurants and cafes. In addition to permanent shops, the Distillery Winter Village will offer a finely curated selection of 8 vendor cabins featuring an array of seasonal items and gifts for everyone on your list! You’ll still see Santa and his Elves wandering the cobblestone streets and much more!

Where: Distillery District

When: Nov 18 - Dec 31, 2021