GUTSY WALK 2021

THE WALK

The annual Gutsy Walk for Crohn’s and Colitis Canada will take place on Sunday, June 6, 2021 all across the country. Gutsy Walkers are encouraged to do the walk in their community, whether it be their neighbourhood or a local park while within their bubble, to showcase their support for people living with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis all across the country.



Gutsy Walk is a fun-filled, family-friendly, and non-competitive day to walk in support of those impacted by Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. People typically walk 5KM, but any distance and any activity done in your community on the day of is just as important! Participants can walk any distance they’re comfortable with. Join a Walk near you!

This is Canada’s largest community event for Crohn’s and colitis. Since 1996, Canadians from coast to coast have stepped out – rain or shine – in support of our cause. The Gutsy Walk has raised over $46 million for research and programs, all thanks to participants, donors, and sponsors who are driven to make a difference.



THE CAUSE

It takes guts to take on Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, the two main forms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).



Crohn’s and colitis are autoimmune diseases that cause the body to attack itself, leading to inflammation of all or part of the gastrointestinal tract. People with IBD endure abdominal pain, cramping, gas, bloating, fatigue, frequent and urgent bowel movements, internal bleeding, and unintended weight loss. Living with IBD means living a life full of disruptions. That’s the case for over 270,000 Canadians already, and someone new is diagnosed with Crohn’s or colitis every hour.



There are no known cures for Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis, and that’s why we need you to walk with us.



THE FUNDS

Every dollar raised through the Gutsy Walk helps Crohn’s and Colitis Canada in our efforts to;

Raise awareness of the diseases

Provide support for patients and their families

Advocate to governments and stakeholders on behalf of those affected by Crohn’s and colitis

Fuel research that will lead to more effective treatments, and ultimately, the cures.

DOLLARS AT WORK FROM OUR MOST RECENT ANNUAL REPORT





Learn more about your impact here.





Have the guts to make a positive impact? Register for the Gutsy Walk as an individual or as part of a team.



If you can’t make it to the Gutsy Walk, you can still support the cause by making a donation to the event, a team, or an individual walker.



All donations can be made online by clicking on the donate button. Alternatively, you can make an offline donation by filing out our pledge form (found here) and mailing it to Crohn's and Colitis Canada 600 - 60 St. Clair Ave. E., Toronto ON M4T 1N5.



With your support, cures are only steps away. Together as one we walk to stop Crohn’s and colitis.