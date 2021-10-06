Trick or Treat? Why not both!? Treat yourself, friends, and family to Halloween Nights of Lights with new and exciting features!

After selling out for the 2020 Halloween season, Nights of Lights is returning for 2021 bigger and better than before. The fully immersive drive-thru experience features the latest RGB technology allowing visitors to experience over 16 million unique colours through the over 1.5 million lights appearing in the show, all synchronized to your favourite ‘terrifying’ tunes.

More lights, more displays, and more fun! This year visitors will also be able to drive through the brand new ‘Trick or Treat Lane’ - a decorated neighbourhood featuring costumed characters who will deliver treats and candy (safely) to each vehicle. And if you’re feeling especially spooky, decorate your vehicle for your chance to win a car care prize pack!

And it’s all supporting a good cause. During a time when charities are struggling, Halloween Nights of Lights is pleased to be donating a portion of the proceeds to benefit local charity, Epilepsy Toronto.

Due to the high demand, event organizers have moved Halloween Nights of Lights to a larger location at Richmond Hill GO Station at 6 Newkirk Rd, Richmond Hill. Opening night will be October 1st, and the fun won’t stop until after Halloween (of course!).

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online via the Nights of Lights website.

Join the conversation online:

Instagram: @NightsofLightsTO Facebook: Holiday Nights of Lights Website: www.nightsoflights.ca