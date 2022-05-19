iHeartRadio

HEATWAVE FOR SICKKIDS 2022

HW22-Promo07-1265x500-min

Heatwave for SickKids is a high energy corporate team event that will develop team work, understanding, communication and leadership in a participatory, philanthropic, fun and physically active competition.

Where: Ashbriages Bay, Toronto

When: Saturday July 9 & Sunday July 10

 

Enjoy the ultimate mix of fun, learning, competition and raising funds for SickKids and increasing your corporate profile within the community.

Build team camaraderie, have your team wear your corporate tees and bring the corporate banner,

Challenge, motivate and inspire. Lead your team to new heights.

 

Get more information and register your team HERE! 

